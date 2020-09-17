1/1
Devann Michelle Hildenbrand
DEVANN MICHELLE HILDENBRAND Marion Devann Michelle Hildenbrand, 23, of Marion, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A private funeral service will be held on Monday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Devann was born May 23, 1997, in Cedar Rapids, to Michael Hildenbrand and Shannon Rene Huggins. She was a 2015 graduate of Linn-Mar High School and went on to attend Kirkwood Community College in their Veterinary Program. Devann loved animals, especially sloths, and enjoyed working for Marion Animal Hospital as a veterinary assistant. She enjoyed a good Starbucks coffee, food, music, scary movies, gardening and decorating her home with her grandma. Devann took many trips with her family. She especially loved spending time with her family. Devann will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Devann is survived and lovingly remembered by her grandparents, Terry and Regina Schmitt of Marion; significant other, Michael Parks of Marion; grandfather, Ron (Wendy) Lamp; parents, Michael (Monica) Hildenbrand and Shannon (Jeff) Huggins, both of Cedar Rapids; half-siblings, Johnathan Hildenbrand, Nick Hildenbrand, Nathan Hildenbrand and Joslyn Hildenbrand; stepsister, Tori Huggins; aunt, Tracie (Scott) Willson of Olathe, Kan.; uncle, Craig (Benita) Lamp of Seattle, Wash.; cousins, Bradley, Nick, Grace and Kortni; and numerous extended family in Germany and Tipton, Iowa. Please share a memory of Devann at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
