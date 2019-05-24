DEWEY D. BROWN Central City Dewey D. Brown, 83, of Central City, Iowa, passed away from a sudden illness on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home conducted by the Rev. Vicki Engelmann. Burial will take place in Mount Clark Cemetery in Central City with military honors provided by American Legion Wapsie Post 421 of Central City. Dewey was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the son of Earl and Mabel (DuBois) Brown. He graduated from Central City High School in 1954. Dewey was a member of the U.S. National Guard Reserves for eight years. On Aug. 6, 1965, in Rock Island, Ill., he was united in marriage to Linda Blanchard. Dewey was a longtime Linn County farmer and was employed in the maintenance department for 24 years at St. Luke's Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Linda; four children, Kim (Larry) Simons, Roxanne (Steve) Stone, Luanne (Bill) Richards and Chad (Julie) Brown; and seven grandchildren. Dewey was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Nathan; and three siblings. Please share a memory of Dewey at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019