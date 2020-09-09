1/1
Diana Chavez
DIANA KAY (DRAPER) CHAVEZ Hiawatha On March 17, 2020, Diana Kay (Draper) Chavez was received in heaven to be with God after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. A public visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields is required. There will be a private family service with inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. On July 16, 1945, Diana was born to James and Thelma (Venator) Draper of Ottumwa, Iowa. In 1963, she married Jesse M. Chavez and they raised three children, son, Bryan McConnell, and two daughters, Christal Henderson (Jeff Henderson) and Sonya Payne (David Payne). Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Thelma and James Draper; her husband of 56 years, Jesse Chavez; a half-brother, CJ Davis of Ottumwa; two brothers, Denny Draper of Ottumwa and David Draper of Eagle Rock, Mo.; and a half-sister, Mary Ellen Cooper of Ottumwa, Iowa. Surviving are two sisters, Sandy Findley of Ottumwa and Cindy Colby of Whitehall, Wis. Diana enjoyed being with her four grandchildren, Kalissa Krapfl (Adam Krapfl) of Hampton, Iowa, Brandon Overman (Jena) of De Witt, Iowa, and Jesse Overman (Madeline Lyons) and Nikki Payne of Anamosa, Iowa. Diana had four great-grandchildren, Mason Kelm and Kinnick Krapfl, Maddox Krapfl and Theodore Krapfl. Diana enjoyed being outside with family and in the garden with her husband, Jesse. She was proud of her Irish ancestry and loved St. Patrick's Day. Diana loved quilting and sewing and crafting. Diana had a giving spirit and she gave to many charitable programs. She will be so dearly missed by all who loved her. A special thank-you to Pam Hansen and the staff at Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
