DIANA KAY BAILEY Deep River Diana Kay Bailey, 73, of Deep River, formally of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Diana is survived by her fiance, Lynn Kromminga of Deep River, Iowa; five children, Debbie (Chuck) Finn, of Amity, Ore., Lin (Ellen) Bailey, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rashelle (Jeff) Frasher, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Roxie (David) Davis, of Marion, Iowa, and Scott (Debbie) Bailey of Dallas, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one godchild; and loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bailey; her son, Tom Bailey Jr.; and a brother, Bob Semelroth. Diana was born July 30, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Guy and Mary (Lubben) Semelroth. She married Thomas Bailey on Jan. 15, 1971, in Cedar Rapids. Diana was a homemaker. She enjoyed Indy racing, gardening, thrift shopping, and especially time spent with her beloved family and friends. Diana was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Those who were blessed, knew Diana as a giving, loving and kind person who cherished her family and was devoted to her strong Christian faith. Diana was a devoted wife, companion, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her.