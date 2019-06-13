Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Kay Bailey

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana Kay Bailey Obituary
DIANA KAY BAILEY Deep River Diana Kay Bailey, 73, of Deep River, formally of Marion, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Private inurnment at Cedar Memorial Park Mausoleum. Diana is survived by her fiance, Lynn Kromminga of Deep River, Iowa; five children, Debbie (Chuck) Finn, of Amity, Ore., Lin (Ellen) Bailey, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Rashelle (Jeff) Frasher, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Roxie (David) Davis, of Marion, Iowa, and Scott (Debbie) Bailey of Dallas, Ga.; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one godchild; and loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Bailey; her son, Tom Bailey Jr.; and a brother, Bob Semelroth. Diana was born July 30, 1945, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Guy and Mary (Lubben) Semelroth. She married Thomas Bailey on Jan. 15, 1971, in Cedar Rapids. Diana was a homemaker. She enjoyed Indy racing, gardening, thrift shopping, and especially time spent with her beloved family and friends. Diana was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Those who were blessed, knew Diana as a giving, loving and kind person who cherished her family and was devoted to her strong Christian faith. Diana was a devoted wife, companion, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now