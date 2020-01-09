|
DIANA L. FRITZ Iowa City Diana L. Fritz, 65, of Iowa City, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home. Her family has granted her wishes of a cremation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Lahey and Dawson Funeral Service of Wyoming is assisting the family at this time. Diana Lynn was born on May 10, 1954, to Frank and Marilyn (Miller) Fritz. She was a graduate of Midland High School and went on to earn her master's degree in business from Mount Mercy College. For more than 30 years, Diana worked for the University of Iowa in multiple departments. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling all around the world and spending time with her nieces and nephews. Those left to cherish her memories are her brother, Faron Fritz of Stone City; nieces, Shenna (Dave) Oberbreckling of Onslow, Cornelia Fritz of Wyoming, Catherine Fritz of Stone City and Cathy Fritz of Anamosa; great-niece, Emily; and two great-nephews, Dominic and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Janet; and her dearly loved nephew, Faron Michael. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to her family in her honor.
