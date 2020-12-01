1/1
Diana Langguth
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DIANA KAY LANGGUTH Cedar Rapids Diana Kay Langguth, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, after a short illness. Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastoral Minister Penny Ackerman. Burial: Palo Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. All in attendance must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines. Diana is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles; three daughters, Angel (Brian) Heefner, Anita (Scott) Baldwin and Amy Langguth; five grandchildren, Chalet (Josh) Langhoff, McKenna Foarde (Richard Beets), Draven, Laiken and Tana Baldwin; two great-grandchildren, Eli Corey and Eileanor Beets; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Foley, Cheryl (Dick) Matus and Jeanette Whiting; brothers-in-law, Charles Strain and Craig (Emily) Langguth; and many nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Foley; sister, Teresa Strain; and brother-in-law, Duane Whiting. Diana was born Feb. 23, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Raymond and Frances Perrin Foley. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. Diana married Charles Langguth on Feb. 3, 1968, at St. Mark's Methodist Church. She worked at Toyota Financial Services, retiring in 2003. Diana enjoyed bowling, dancing and listening to Elvis Presley. She was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan and, in Diana's memory, the family ask that you dress casually in your Iowa Hawkeye apparel. Memorials may be directed to the family in Diana's name. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Service
01:30 PM
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
3100 F Avenue NW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52405
(319) 396-2616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Teahen Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 30, 2020
Thinking of you during this incredibly difficult time. Prayers for peace for all of you.
Melanie Mahan
Family
November 30, 2020
Our prayers are with the family Hope the can find peace !
Bob and Marlys Butz
Friend
November 30, 2020
Sorry for your loss. She was a good person.
Charlene
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved