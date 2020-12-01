DIANA KAY LANGGUTH Cedar Rapids Diana Kay Langguth, 71, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, after a short illness. Services: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Teahen Funeral Home by Pastoral Minister Penny Ackerman. Burial: Palo Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. All in attendance must wear a mask and comply with social distancing guidelines. Diana is survived by her husband of 52 years, Charles; three daughters, Angel (Brian) Heefner, Anita (Scott) Baldwin and Amy Langguth; five grandchildren, Chalet (Josh) Langhoff, McKenna Foarde (Richard Beets), Draven, Laiken and Tana Baldwin; two great-grandchildren, Eli Corey and Eileanor Beets; sisters-in-law, Rhonda Foley, Cheryl (Dick) Matus and Jeanette Whiting; brothers-in-law, Charles Strain and Craig (Emily) Langguth; and many nieces and nephews. Diana was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Foley; sister, Teresa Strain; and brother-in-law, Duane Whiting. Diana was born Feb. 23, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Raymond and Frances Perrin Foley. She attended St. Patrick Catholic School and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1968. Diana married Charles Langguth on Feb. 3, 1968, at St. Mark's Methodist Church. She worked at Toyota Financial Services, retiring in 2003. Diana enjoyed bowling, dancing and listening to Elvis Presley. She was a huge Iowa Hawkeye fan and, in Diana's memory, the family ask that you dress casually in your Iowa Hawkeye apparel. Memorials may be directed to the family in Diana's name. Online condolences can be left at www.teahenfuneralhome.com
