|
|
DIANA LEE (SCOTT) FRAZER Shelbina, Mo. Diana Lee (Scott) Frazer, of Shelbina, Mo., passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020, in her home surrounded by family after a four-year battle with cancer. Diana was born Aug. 25, 1957, in Cedar Rapids, to Everett Harper and Margaret Jean (Ozburn) Scott. She married Gary Frazer on Nov. 18, 1978. In 1983, they moved to Shelbina, Mo. Diana is survived by her husband, Gary; two daughters, Linda Anne Compere (Robert) of Minot, N.D., and Melissa Joy Stoner (Jason) of Shelbina, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Kendall (Hannah), Levi, Nolan and Emma Compere, Skyler, Emily and Ethan Frazer, Jaylen Wood, and Payton (Olivia), Courtney (Jay), Christopher, Sara and Tanner Stoner; adopted granddaughter, Demetri Thomas; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dawn Scott of Marion, Denise Scott of Shellsburg and Debra Seastrom (Brad) of Vinton. Diana was preceded in death by her son, Eric M. Frazer and parents. Diana graducated from Hannibal LaGrange College in 1996 and worked her entire professional career at Hannibal Regional Hospital, first as an RN on the PCU floor, and then as a clinical applications coordinator in the IT department. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church in Shelbina, Mo. Diana enjoyed many varied hobbies including geocaching with friends and grands, sewing, tatting lace and puzzles. She loved flowers of all kinds, the Iowa Hawkeyes, teaching Bible drill, volunteering for VBS, mysteries, and so much more. However, her greatest loves were Jesus and her family. As one friend so accurately said, "You all were her proudest accomplishments, and she never tired of showing off her amazing family." A graveside service was held Thursday, April 30, at Shelbina Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to New Tribes Mission, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch and Neighbors Helping Neighbors.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020