Diana Lee Thibadeau Peterson

DIANA LEE THIBADEAU PETERSON Cedar Rapids Diana Lee Thibadeau Peterson, 70, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House. Celebration of Life services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids, located at 2121 Bowling St. SW. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre. Diana was born Aug. 10, 1949, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Donald James and Leola Bell (Hornstein) Thibadeau. She had a great passion for her many animals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, enjoying fine dining and was known and loved by many as "Mama." Diana is survived by her daughters, Micheala Lee Pochobradsky of Cedar Rapids and Marlo Ostler of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Brieyonna Lee (Tanner) Lehr, John Reise Smith IV and Tabitha Megan Marvel; great-grandsons, Aaro James Lehr, Brexton Marvel and Zainen Marvel; and her many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Peterson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice of animal shelters. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
