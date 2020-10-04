1/1
Diana Lynn Willard
1961 - 2020
DIANA LYNN WILLARD Marion Diana Lynn Willard, 59, of Marion, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in her home. Celebration of Life services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Antioch Christian Church in Marion. Private family inurnment will be at a later date. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Diana was born July 3, 1961, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Richard and Linda Marie (Sankey) Klimes. She graduated from Marion High School, Class of 1979. Diana was united in marriage to Steven Willard on Sept. 16, 1978, at First United Methodist Church in Marion. She worked at Marion public schools for many years before homeschooling her youngest son. She enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening, sewing, doing crafts, going to Bible study life group and spending time with her family. She was an active member of Antioch Christian Church. Diana was proud to be the "big sister" and the "rock" to her brother and sister. Diana is survived by her husband, Steven Sr.; three children, Steven Willard Jr. and Jennifer (Jeff) Barnes, both of Cedar Rapids, and Yanush Willard of Marion; her father, Richard Klimes of Swisher and her brother, Rich (Madonna) Klimes of Muscatine; as well as her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda Marie Sankey-Klimes, who died in 1992; and her sister, Sherrill Marie Klimes, who died in September 2020. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Antioch Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Brosh Chapel
2121 Bowling St SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
(319)362-8837
