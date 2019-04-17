DIANE DENISE JOHNSTON Marion Diane Denise Johnston, 61, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the funeral home conducted by James Groff. Cremation will follow services on Saturday. Private family committal service will take place at a later date. Diane was born March 1, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Priscilla (Erickson) Groff. On Aug. 9, 1980, in Central City, she was united in marriage to Kevin Johnston. Diane was employed at Quaker Oats as a packaging machine operator. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, where she raised beautiful flowers. Most of all, Diane loved spending time with her family, raising and racing sled dogs and spending summers fishing at the lake. She was an avid animal lover; there was never a stray animal that she didn't take in. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Kevin Johnston of Marion; daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Trembath of Cedar Rapids; son, James Johnston (Megan Bartos) of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Dotty Jo Trembath; siblings, Jeff (Ilse) Groff of Cedar Rapids, Fran Overett of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Hyland of Pittsburg, Pa., Eric Groff of Lincoln, Neb., and James (Carly) Groff of Fountain Valley, Calif.; sister-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Hefflefinger of Cedar Rapids; and many special nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, JoAnn Johnston; sister-in-law, Jackie Johnston; and brother-in-law, Bill Overett. Memorial contributions in Diane's memory may be directed to the Blesie Tree Foundation, in care of Ghosh Cancer Center, at 1951 51st St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Diane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary