Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Johnston

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diane Johnston Obituary
DIANE DENISE JOHNSTON Marion Diane Denise Johnston, 61, of Marion, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the funeral home conducted by James Groff. Cremation will follow services on Saturday. Private family committal service will take place at a later date. Diane was born March 1, 1958, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Priscilla (Erickson) Groff. On Aug. 9, 1980, in Central City, she was united in marriage to Kevin Johnston. Diane was employed at Quaker Oats as a packaging machine operator. She enjoyed spending time in her flower garden, where she raised beautiful flowers. Most of all, Diane loved spending time with her family, raising and racing sled dogs and spending summers fishing at the lake. She was an avid animal lover; there was never a stray animal that she didn't take in. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband, Kevin Johnston of Marion; daughter, Jennifer (Craig) Trembath of Cedar Rapids; son, James Johnston (Megan Bartos) of Cedar Rapids; granddaughter, Dotty Jo Trembath; siblings, Jeff (Ilse) Groff of Cedar Rapids, Fran Overett of Cedar Rapids, Jennifer Hyland of Pittsburg, Pa., Eric Groff of Lincoln, Neb., and James (Carly) Groff of Fountain Valley, Calif.; sister-in-law, Kathy (Dave) Hefflefinger of Cedar Rapids; and many special nieces and nephews. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law, JoAnn Johnston; sister-in-law, Jackie Johnston; and brother-in-law, Bill Overett. Memorial contributions in Diane's memory may be directed to the Blesie Tree Foundation, in care of Ghosh Cancer Center, at 1951 51st St. NE, Cedar Rapids, IA 52402. Please share a memory of Diane at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now