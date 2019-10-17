Home

Diane Kay Fritts


1970 - 2019
Diane Kay Fritts Obituary
DIANE KAY FRITTS Iowa City Diane Kay Fritts, 49, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019. She was born on April 2, 1970, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She moved to Iowa City after graduating in December 1992, with a BSN from the University of Iowa. She was employed for nearly 25 years as a cardiac nurse at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. She enjoyed boating at Lake MacBride on her pontoon boat, camping, hiking, swimming, helping seniors learn to canoe, gardening and taking care of her dog and cat. She was a member of Parkview Church in Iowa City since April 1, 2009. Survivors include her parents, Rex and Mary Fritts of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a brother, David Fritts of Centreville, Va.; an aunt and uncle, Dorothy Sue and Ted Powers of Shell Knob, Mo.; and a number of cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Dorothy Fritts, and H.J. and Margaret Baxter of Aurora, Mo. As per her request, there will be no services. Burial will be in Maple Park Cemetery, Aurora, Mo., at a later date. Memorials may be directed in her name to Parkview Church, 15 Foster Rd., Iowa City, Iowa. www.lensingfuneral.com
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
