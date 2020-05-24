Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Saturday, May 30, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
3:00 PM
Glendale Cemetery
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Kimm Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Kimm Mitchell Obituary
DIANE KIMM MITCHELL Coralville Diane Kimm Mitchell, 80, of Coralville, died peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020, at "The Bird House" Hospice Home in Iowa City. Visitation (following current safety guidelines) will be Saturday, May 30, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. The complete obituary with safety details, memorial information, and online condolences may be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -