Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services - Cedar Rapids
1844 1st Ave. NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-362-2147
Diane L. Pollock

Diane L. Pollock Obituary
DIANE L. POLLOCK Cedar Rapids Diane L. Pollock, 57, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully on June 4, 2019. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. She is survived by her significant other, Henry Olsen; parents, Ronald and Marjorie Crow; children, Crystal Lynn (Marc-Antoine) Crow and Jeremy James (Sotterry Pek) Pollock; grandchild, Veata Marie Pollock; siblings, Cynthia Crow and Michael (Gayla) Crow; aunt, Doris Beverlin; uncle, Robert (Janet) Crow; in-law, Sari Vang; nieces and nephews, Angela (Mark), James and Neva; and many cousins. Born to Ronald and Marjorie (Edwards) Crow on Aug. 23, 1961, Diane Lynn graduated from the University of Iowa in 1986. Her passion for politics led her to work as a campaign coordinator and paralegal. Diane loved movies and dramas, animals and plants, music and a little food with her salt. She played the violin, guitar and autoharp. But her chief concern and love always was saved for her children. Diane was a warm-hearted, intelligent woman who will be missed. She is preceded in death by her mother's parents and various siblings; father's parents; twin brother, Donald; granddaughter, Jorani Pollock; and sister, Rhonda Crow. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please plant a tree. Please share your support and memories with Diane's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019
