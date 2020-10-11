1/
Diane Lindhorst
1950 - 2020
DIANE LINDHORST Palo Diane Lindhorst, 70, of Palo, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at UnityPoint Hospice, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, from complications of diabetes. No services currently are planned. Survivors include her husband, Arlen Lindhorst; daughter, Shelley Leonard Allison (Joe) of Lone Tree, Iowa, son, Neil Lindhorst of West Branch, Iowa, and son, Bert Leonard (Amber) of Aurora, Colo.; grandchildren, Eric Allison of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Eleanor Lindhorst of West Branch, Iowa, and Joseline Leonard of Gridley, Ill., a great-granddaughter, Arya Toryer of Wellman, Iowa; and a brother, Arlo Netolicky of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and a sister. Diane was born Oct. 4, 1950, in Cedar Rapids to Elmer and Leona Netolicky. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School in 1968. Diane worked at Younkers, Nissen/Universal Gym, Rockwell Collins and Palo Mini-Mart. She enjoyed slot machines and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at iowacremation.com under Obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
