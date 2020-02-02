|
DIANE LUCILE MILLER Cedar Rapids Diane Lucile Miller, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away after a battle with Alzheimer's and dementia peacefully at home on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. She had her loving husband, Terry, by her side. A visitation will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at New Covenant Bible Church in Robins, Iowa. The funeral service will start at 1:30 p.m. with a meal to follow. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service, Cedar Rapids, is serving the family. Terry took excellent care of Diane in their home until the end, showing daily the full and abiding love he had for her. Diane will be remembered as a beautiful Christian woman, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend to many. She will be missed greatly. Diane was born Oct. 10, 1944, at the Army Air Corps base in Dodge City, Kan., the daughter of Edward and Margaret Kvarda. She grew up in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and attended Harrison grade school and Roosevelt Junior High School. In 1962, she graduated from Jefferson High School. On Nov. 2, 1962, she married her sweetheart since seventh grade, Terry Miller. Diane and Terry were very involved in their church. They were part of the Awana Club leadership team, meeting every Wednesday. About 108 kids joined in, singing praises to the Lord, studying the Bible, having campouts and lock-ins, and competing in games with one another as well as with other churches. A large number of youth accepted Jesus Christ as their Savior during this time. She is survived by her husband, Terry; two sons, Dan (Tanya) and Todd (Tasha); a brother, Jerry Kvarda; and four grandchildren, Anthony, Macey, Andrew and Marissa. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank Hospice for their compassionate care in her last days. The family also thanks Milestones Day Care for giving Diane so much enjoyment during her visits with them. We give a huge thank-you to everyone who was a part of Diane's wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, please consider making an online donation to support clean water in Africa at www.cbn.com/water.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020