DIANE M. HENSLEY BURNS Cedar Rapids Diane M. Hensley Burns, 63, of Cedar Rapids, went to her eternal home with her precious savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at her home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Diane was born on Oct. 17, 1955, to William and Francis Pahl Hensley in Milwaukee, Wis. She graduated from Alburnett High School in 1973. Diane worked at Kimberly-Clark in Appleton, Wis., as a web administrator. She earned her Microsoft Web Master Certificate. Diane was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers ("Go Pack Go") and loved catching episodes of "Downton Abbey" with her sisters. She also enjoyed listening to the "Mark Levin Show." She had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and watching the monarch "orange love" butterflies and hummingbirds around the yard. Diane was an artist specializing in watercolor pastels and made many quilts. Diane loved her trips to Lake Superior and the Upper Peninsula. She will be remembered as having a Bible verse on the ready to uplift her family and friends in their time of troubles. She is survived by her siblings, William (Jacquie) Hensley, Lynn Horton and Jan Eckhardt, all of Cedar Rapids, Chuck (Diane) Hensley of Clive, Bob (Tammy) Hensley of Duluth, Minn., and Pat (Russ) Schaffer of Waukesha, Wis.; nieces and nephews, Jenny (Shawn) Sweeney, Dennis O'Toole, Adam Hensley, Eric Hensley and Owen Hensley; and lastly surviving her is her very special cat, Bessie. Diane was preceded in death by her parents. Memorial donations may be directed to the Monarch Research Project in care of Clark McLeod. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019