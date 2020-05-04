|
DIANE MARY STASTNY BROWN Swisher On Friday, May 1, 2020, Diane Mary Stastny Brown, 72, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. She was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School. She married Gary Brown in 1968 and had three sons. She resided in Swisher for 45 years. She worked and retired from Square D company after 39 years. She enjoyed spending time with her boys and her grandchildren and great-grandchild. She loved to fish and garden. She loved to cook and bake goodies for her family. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Chuck" Stastny and Edna (Rotter) Stastny; mother-in-law, LaRue Brown; sister-in-law, Patricia Brown; and brother-in-law, Raymond J. Brown. She is survived by her husband, Gary J. Brown, of 52 years; sons, Jim (Dawn) Brown of Narrows, Va., Bill (Dena) Brown, Cedar Rapids and Nick (Kelli) Brown, Lisbon; her grandchildren, Jonathan Brown, Kristin (TJ) Hansen, Brittany Brown, and Nathan, Caleb and Jace Brown; her great-grandchild, Beau Hansen; her brother, Kenneth (Diane) Stastny; many nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend, Sherry Scranton. Thank you to and Swisher Fire Department for your kindness and help. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to , 411 Second St. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. As per the family's wishes, private family services will be held. In addition, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids is in charge of Diane's services. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.broshchapel.com.
Published in The Gazette on May 4, 2020