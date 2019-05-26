|
|
DIANE L. ORTGIES Wyoming Diane L. Ortgies, 73, formerly of Wyoming, Iowa, passed away peacefully May 22, 2019, in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., following a long illness. She will be greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Dena and Matthew Ortgies-Nakamura of New Lisbon, Wis. Diane retired from Rockwell Collins in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 2002 and enjoyed working with kids at Midland schools in Wyoming, Iowa, for several years following retirement. Diane will be fondly remembered as an avid, lifelong Cubs fan and debate enthusiast. She is survived by her sister, Judy (John) Bahnsen; and brothers, Jerry (Man) Ortgies, Robert (Shelly) Rohwedder and Scott (Valerie) Rohwedder. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life on June 8, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lawrence Community Center in Anamosa, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on May 26, 2019