DIANE TOURNER STEWART Cedar Rapids Diane Tourner Stewart, 61, of Cedar Rapids, died peacefully at home on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Diane was born July 24, 1957, in Houston, Texas, to Edward Stuart McDaniel and Ruth Anne Hyneman. On June 14, 1980, Diane married Ronald Alan Stewart at Grace Episcopal Church in Alvin, Texas. In 1988, Diane and Ron temporarily relocated to Cedar Rapids and then chose to retire in Cedar Rapids in 2000. They quickly made friends in their new home and were very active in the community. Because of her giving nature, Diane was loved by many. She enjoyed crafting, cooking, gardening, reading, fishing, horseback riding and spending time with family and friends. She taught Sunday school at Grace Episcopal Church for many years and was an active member in PEO HJ chapter. Diane helped expand the Grace Episcopal Church Medical Lending Closet, a valuable resource in the medical community. Diane was a counselor through the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program. Diane had a love for all animals. Although Diane and Ron did not have children of their own, they were like second parents and mentors to many, and opened their home many times to friends in need. Diane is survived by her sisters, Lynn Condreay of Raleigh, N.C., and Sandra (Dale) Gruber of Lighthouse Point, Fla.; mother-in-law, Dorris Stewart; sisters-in-law, Dianne (Joe) Reeves and Sherry Saulters; and many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband (of 38 years), Ronald A. Stewart; her mother, Ruth Anne McDaniel; her father, Edward S. McDaniel; brother, Gordon D. McDaniel; father-in-law, Ronald O. Stewart; and brother-in-law, Larry Saulters. A memorial service for Diane and committal service for Ronald and Diane will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Grace Episcopal Church in Cedar Rapids. Dinner for family and friends will immediately follow the service. Memorials may be directed to the Grace Episcopal Church Medical Lending Closet. Please share your support and memories with Diane's friends and family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries. Published in The Gazette on May 5, 2019