Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Diane Ward


1942 - 2019
Diane Ward Obituary
DIANE WARD Cedar Rapids Diane Ward, 77, died peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home following a lengthy illness. Diane was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Wendell "Bing" and Doris Edmunson Davis. She grew up in Thornburg and graduated from Thornburg High School. In 1961, she married Larry Schultz in What Cheer, and they had two sons. Diane lived in Cedar Rapids and worked for Spreitzer Inc. for 35 years, retiring as vice president of finance. She loved traveling, gambling and going on cruises. She saw much of the world through her work and her leisure trips. Diane was an outgoing person who enjoyed caring for others. She is survived by her sons, David (Denise) Schultz of La Porte City and Troy Schultz of Cedar Rapids; and her sister, Wendy Thomann of Davenport. She was preceded in death by her parents. At Diane's request, a private burial will be held at a later date. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Diane and her family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019
