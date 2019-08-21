Home

Dick Schmid

Dick Schmid Obituary
DICK SCHMID Central City Dick Schmid, 85, of Central City, went to his heavenly home Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at the Ed & Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit in St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Central City and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. A funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Dick was born Dec. 30, 1933, in Blairstown, Iowa, the son of Alfred and Whilma (Doerzman) Schmid. He graduated from Springville High School and attended Valparaiso College. Dick served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. While serving in the Marines, he played football and was a rifle coach. On Aug. 1, 1986, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion, he was united in marriage to Karen McVay. Dick was employed at Nash Finch for 30 years. He was proud to have driven a school bus for the Central City Community School District for 51 years. Dick loved driving "his kids" to sporting events, especially football and wrestling. He also farmed and ran Schmid Hatchery for several years. Dick was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was very happy to have provided animals each year for the Old MacDonald's Farm at Bever Park in Cedar Rapids. Dick was a proud Hawkeye and Packer fan. He is survived by his wife, Karen Schmid of Central City; children, Gary Schmid of Cedar Rapids, Patti (Kevin) Moyer of Central City, Chris (Brenda) Schmid of Central City, Linda (Mark) Albert of Central City and Kathy (Kerry Bevier) Mosley of Fort Madison; stepdaughters, Lynette (Dave) Faust of Worthington and Shelly (Bryan) Ellis of Central City; was a proud Grandpa (Opa) to 24 grandchildren, Jenifer, Jared, Jordan, Jake, Jason, Tani, Matt, Sarah, Linsey, Austin, Dylan, Jamie, Zach, Jessi, Mike, Kassidy, Amanda, Amber, Katie, Maddie, Clint, Robyn, Kyra and Cami; 28 great-grandchildren, with one on the way; and his church family, which was very important to him. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol McDaniel; and grandson, Trent Schmid. Memorials in Dick's memory may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Marion. Special thanks to Josh Yoder who was always there whenever he was needed. Please share a memory of Dick at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
