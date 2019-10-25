Home

DICKIE GENE STOCK Greeley Dickie Gene Stock, 88, of Greeley, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, working in his garden at his home. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Barbara Stock; four children, Diane (Jim) MacInerney of Peosta, Dixie (Richard) Meyer of Williamsburg, Douglas Stock (friend, Bridgett Robinson) of Ocala, Fla., and William (Susie) Stock of Greeley; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Don (Vernell) Stock of Lithia, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, Iowa, with the Rev. Richard Meyer officiating. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood, Iowa. Friends may also call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Interment with military rites and with the Fireman's Final Call: Grant View Cemetery in Greeley, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
