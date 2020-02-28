|
|
DICKIE LEE SCHLATTER Washington A Celebration of Life for Dickie Lee Schlatter, 83, of Washington, formerly of Wayland and Kalona, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Wayland Mennonite Church in Wayland with Pastor Andrew Zuehlke officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Peterseim Funeral Home in Kalona. His body has been cremated and burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the Shriners Memorial Hospital and Hospice of Washington County. Dick Schlatter died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the United Presbyterian Home in Washington. Full obituary available at peterseimfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020