DIXIE LEE FRENCH Cedar Rapids Dixie Lee French, 88, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, April 26, 2019, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Private family services on Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. She was born Jan. 4, 1931, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Rupert and Edna Johnson. She married Robert J. French on March 3, 1951, in Kahoka, Mo. She is survived by her daughters, Cindy Conway of Katy, Texas, Paula Hayden and husband, Gary, of Norway and Michelle Holmes and husband, Bill, of Westcliffe, Colo.; two sons, Timothy of Ely and Michael and wife, Brenda of Shellsburg; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. French; daughter, Trudy L. Haltof; sister, Joy Heitshusen; and son-in-law, Pat Conway. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Courageous or a . Please leave a message or tribute to the French family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
