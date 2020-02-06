|
DOHN ARMON Cedar Rapids Dohn Armon, 86, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. Visitation 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at First Congregational United Church of Christ (use 17th Street entrance). Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Surviving Dohn are his wife, Judith; children, John (Kelly) Armon, Dohn (Angie) Armon and Danelle (Scott) Hill; grandchildren, Aidan, Chloe, Rhea, Ava, Tierney, Austin and Lindsay; great-grandson, Jasper; sister, Carolyn (Dale) Leary; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dohn Raymon was born Sept. 12, 1933, in Cedar Rapids, the son of John and Estella (Dostal) Armon. He served his country in the U.S. Army. Then in June 1955, he married his love, Judith Ann Steggall. They were blessed to be together for the last 65 years. After graduation with a degree in architecture from Iowa State University, Dohn worked at various firms in California and Iowa. A quiet, honest man who spoke with care and loved his family, Dohn enjoyed camping, gardening and dragging his family to bluegrass concerts. He also enjoyed woodworking and bird watching. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbi Renie Norvell; and sister, Eunice Pillard. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Foundation or APG Foundation. Please share your support and memories with Dohn's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020