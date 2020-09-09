1/1
Dolly Sullivan
DOLLY SULLIVAN Johnston Yvonne Claire Lessard Sullivan, 92, was reunited with the love of her life, Bob, on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Dolly graduated from St. Catherine's College, St. Paul, with a degree in education which led her to Lakeville, Minn. She met Bob while boarding at his aunt's house, and the rest is history. Nine children in 11 years! Among her many traits that we will remember were her love of travel, decorating, crosswords and keeping a pulse on politics. Dolly's legacy of faith, unconditional love and humor will live on forever. She was a gracious woman who met anyone with a beautiful smile and a sparkle in her eyes. She was a sweet soul with a heart of gold and never let you forget that "she loves you more!" Dolly is survived by eight children, Julie (Patrick) Schulte, Michael (Stephanie) Sullivan, Carrie (Michael) Thrall, Clancy (Trish) Sullivan, Tim (Joan) Sullivan, Sarah (Paul) Duwelius, Nell (Dan) Duwelius and Matt (Ann) Sullivan; 24 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Maria Elena Rogers. She was preceded in death by Bob; daughter, Laurie; and her sister, Donna Kinney. We would like to thank Melissa Ford of UnityPoint Home Hospice Care and her wonderful team for their loving care of Dolly. Memorial contributions may be made to Taylor House. We will celebrate Dolly at a later date.

Published in The Gazette on Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Wonderful, beautiful, funny Aunt Dolly rest in peace dear heart. My condolences to the Sullivans.

With love,
Pam Rogers
Pamela Rogers
Family
September 7, 2020
When we would hear that Dolly was coming to visit Sarah and Paul in Oregon, we know fun was in store. She was so sweet and I will never forget her kindness and love of jigsaw puzzles. Rest with Bob and Laurie and peace, Dolly!
Paula Schiedler
Friend
September 6, 2020
My love and Sympathy to the Sullivan Family, whom I love w/all my heart. I will surely miss not seeing Dolly and you annually. Your mom and I loved each other to no end. We laughed y giggled so much. So very hard when tradition comes to an end. The up-side....The Sullivan "Sense of Humor" will live on!!!! Thinking of you.......xo's
Maria Elena Rogers
Sister
September 6, 2020
The Best, Great Sister, we loved each other, to no end. It also saddens me, that I will not be seeing the family anymore as I looked forward to my Des Moines, annual visits. My Nieces,Nephews and their families are close in my heart. I will surely miss, that Sullivan "Sense of Humor" You know I am sharing your loss. I LOVE ALL of you very much.
Maria Elena Rogers
Sister
