DOLORES A. WILLIAMS Cedar Rapids Dolores A. Williams, 98, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Higley Mansion Care Center in Cedar Rapids. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories Stateroom. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Dolores was born March 30, 1921, to parents Arborin and Ada Welton in Cedar Rapids. She married the love of her life, Lester Williams, on Oct. 5, 1940, in Anamosa, Iowa. Dolores enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an outgoing lady who liked to integrate others into her social circle. Dolores was very caring and giving. In her later years, she warmed the feet of many with her crochet slippers. Dolores liked sewing, traveling, shopping, reading cookbooks and was an avid reader of many types of books and devotionals. She loved her family and enjoyed the many visits of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her special friends and caring staff of the Higley Mansion. Dolores enjoyed singing the gospel hymns up until the day of her journey home. At age of 94 years old, Dolores was baptized with several family members at the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Waterloo, Iowa. She was a virtuous woman (Proverbs 31) who left a legacy of strength and faith for those following in her footsteps. Dolores will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Survivors include her son, Mark Williams of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren, Tamra (Scott) Bradley, Randy (Victoria) Miller, Vicky Melsh and Ricky Miller all of Cedar Rapids; and 13 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Joan Miller; and her husband of 77 years, Lester James Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Higley Mansion Care Center. Online condolences may be left at cedarmemorial.com.
Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019