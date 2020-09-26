DOLORES ANN SULLIVAN North Liberty Dolores Ann Sullivan, 83, of North Liberty, Iowa, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. A Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Father Chuck Adam officiating. Burial will follow at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in Parnell, Iowa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, Iowa City. A rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Sullivan family in care of Daniel Sullivan. Dolores was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Oxford, Iowa, the daughter of Clement and Mildred (Swalley) Organ. Dolores graduated from Parnell High School in 1954. On Jan. 23, 1957, Dolores married Daniel Sullivan in Parnell, Iowa. They had four children: Richard, Terry, Anne and Danielle. She was an amazing homemaker and much more. Dolores was very active in the Catholic Church; she cleaned St. Joseph's Catholic Church and typed up the church bulletin. She was a HACAP dispatcher and she also worked at Tanger Mall at Maidenform. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, flower gardening and reading. She was an avid Hawkeyes and Cubs fan and an awesome baker. Dolores is survived by her husband, Daniel; children, Richard Sullivan, Anne (Cory) Clabaugh and Danielle (Richard) Greenlee; grandchildren, Cody Clabaugh, Miranda (JC) Holloway, Colton, Devin and Rayna Greenlee; one great-grandchild, Lukas; and siblings, Eugene Organ and Janet Hayek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clement and Mildred Organ; her brothers, Harold "Pat" Organ and Cecil Organ; and her son, Terry Sullivan. Online condolences may be made at www.lensingfuneral.com
.