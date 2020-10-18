1/1
Dolores E. Hosch
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOLORES E. HOSCH Monticello Dolores E. Hosch, 90, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mill Valley in Bellevue, Iowa. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Dolores was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Riniker) Adams. She married Leonard Hosch on May 14, 1955, in Lancaster, Wis. Together they farmed near Scotch Grove, and later farmed northeast of Monticello. Survivors include her two sisters, Rosemary Schultz and Cecelia (Charles) Breihan; two sisters-in-law, Janice and Ruth Adams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Mark Adams, Dick Adams, Tom Adams, Francis Adams, Marian Reeg, Marjorie Hoffman, Virginia Wall and Kathleen Adams; and many in-laws. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved