DOLORES E. HOSCH Monticello Dolores E. Hosch, 90, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Mill Valley in Bellevue, Iowa. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. The Rev. Paul Baldwin will officiate. Dolores was born Nov. 12, 1929, in Lancaster, Wis., the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth (Riniker) Adams. She married Leonard Hosch on May 14, 1955, in Lancaster, Wis. Together they farmed near Scotch Grove, and later farmed northeast of Monticello. Survivors include her two sisters, Rosemary Schultz and Cecelia (Charles) Breihan; two sisters-in-law, Janice and Ruth Adams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Mark Adams, Dick Adams, Tom Adams, Francis Adams, Marian Reeg, Marjorie Hoffman, Virginia Wall and Kathleen Adams; and many in-laws. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com
