DOLORES E. LARSON Davenport DoLores E. Larson, 93, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Kahl Home. A family visitation will be held on Sept. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. followed by a graveside burial at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. DoLores was born on April 19, 1927, near Sutliff, Iowa. She attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1943. On April 20, 1947, DoLores married Lawrence Larson at the Martelle Methodist Church. They operated a locker plant in Martelle until 1965. DoLores was employed by Maquoketa REC in Anamosa, where she moved in 1969. She retired in 1992 after 26 years. DoLores was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Martha Circle and a 26-year member of P.E.O. DoLores was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Larson; her parents, George and Winifred Mallie; her daughter, Wendy Simmon; brother, John Mallie; and sister, Ruth Erenberger. DoLores is survived by a daughter, Judy (Tom) Pearson; grandson, Matthew (Sarah) Pearson; granddaughter, Betsy (Brendan) Reagan; six great-grandchildren, all of Fort Worth, Texas; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Anamosa United Methodist Church, 201 S Ford St., Anamosa, IA 52205.



