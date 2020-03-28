|
DOLORES "DOE" ETHEL SAID BENDIXEN Maquoketa Dolores "Doe" Ethel Said Bendixen, 86, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died on Monday, March 25, 2020, at Maquoketa Care Center after many years battling cancer and Parkinson's disease. A private family funeral service celebrating her life will take place on Tuesday, March 31, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. A private family visitation will be held at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at Sutton Cemetery, formerly Teters Cemetery, north of Fulton. Officiating will be Don Combs of Hospice Compassus. Survivors include one daughter, Linda Bendixen of Hiawatha; three sons, Tom (Marlene) Bendixen of Maquoketa, Steve Bendixen of Dewitt and Mark Bendixen of Maquoketa; eight grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; one brother, Gary Said of Maquoketa; a special cousin, Sherri Reid of Onslow; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Betty Wirth; and three brothers, Donald, Ronald and Rodney Said. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.carsonandson.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 28, 2020