DOLORES IRENE MELBERG KEIPER Atkins Dolores Irene Melberg Keiper, 102, of Cedar Rapids, formerly of Atkins, died on her birthday at Ridgeview. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Atkins with Pastor Douglas Woltemath officiating. Interment will be held in St. Stephens Cemetery, rural Atkins. Visitation will also be held at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Phillips Funeral Home in Vinton is in charge of arrangements. Dolores was born in Norway, Iowa, on May 22, 1917. She graduated from Norway High School and attended Coe College, where she received her teaching degree. In the fall of 1936, Dolores began her teaching career. She married Irvin Keiper on June 20, 1938, and continued teaching until 1943 when she quit to follow her husband who was in the U.S. Army Air Corps. When her husband shipped overseas for World War II, she returned home and taught in Cedar Rapids until the war was over. In 1946, her husband took up farming on the family farm outside Atkins. Douglas and Janice were born there. Dolores returned to teaching in 1952, teaching in Cedar Rapids and in Atkins. She pursued her B.A. and M.A. degrees at Coe College and the University of Iowa. She retired from teaching in 1982. Dolores was a member of St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Atkins, a former choir member, belonged to the Fellowship Club, the American Legion Auxiliary, and was a member of the local book club. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends both in the U.S. and abroad. She liked to read and crochet and belonged to several card clubs. Most of all, Dolores loved her family and enjoyed keeping up with the careers and activities of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin Keiper; a son, Douglas Keiper; her parents, Irene and Elmer Melberg; three brothers, Milford, Elton and Clifford; and a sister, Geneva Howell. Survivors include a daughter, Jan (Karl) Nelson of Shell Rock, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Bonnie (Douglas) Keiper of Atkins; five grandchildren, Matthew Keiper, Melanie Keiper, Mark (Kate) Keiper, Joel (Barb) Nelson and Stephanie (Tom) Charpentier; nine great-grandchildren, Anna and Sara Nelson, Kaitlin and Lydia Keiper, Sophia, Andrew and Alexander Charpentier and Jack and Lara Keiper; a sister-in-law, Betty Keiper; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be given to St. Stephens Lutheran Church, the Atkins Public Library or to the memorial of your choice. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Ridgeview Assisted Living Community and Care Initiatives Hospice for their kindness and loving care. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 24, 2019