DOLORES JANE "DEE" PITNER Cedar Rapids Dolores Jane "Dee" Pitner, 75, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. A celebration of her life will be scheduled later. Dee was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on March 16, 1945, to John L. and Vera (Cook) Lohff. She graduated (salutatorian) from Waterloo West High School and earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa (honors program). Dee married Richard (Dick) Pitner on Aug. 12, 1967, in Iowa City. They then moved to Cedar Rapids and lived there continuously, with a one-year interlude in Boulder, Colo. For 16 years, she was the principal's secretary at Johnson Elementary School and worked passionately to serve the Johnson Community. Dee was known for her determination and kindness. She relished challenges, good-natured competition, and solving problems. Dee was a natural athlete, an early enthusiast for girls' sports, and an advocate and role model for women's equality. She was an accomplished golfer and longtime member of the Twin Pines Interclub team who also enjoyed playing golf at Ellis. Dee was an avid walker, lover of the outdoors, dedicated Iowa Hawkeyes fan, skilled painter, and adept at home and gardening projects. She volunteered at musical and cultural programs at Brucemore, Indian Creek Nature Center and Theatre Cedar Rapids, and was active in the Polk Elementary School PTA and local Democratic politics. Some of her favorite memories include dining with her potluck group before attending Waterloo West games; spending time with her college roommates, her bridge club friends, and the "Bama Babes" in Orange Beach, Ala.; viewing the fall colors on annual trips with Dick to northeast Iowa; experiencing her grandchildren's activities; and visiting family and close friends, along with art galleries, formal gardens, and lighthouses, while traveling with Dick across all 50 states and 28 countries, mostly in Europe. Dee is survived by her husband of 52 years and partner in life, Dick of Cedar Rapids; three children, Lisa (Matt) Caterine of Overland Park, Kan., Tim (Jill) Pitner of Silver Spring, Md., and Tom Pitner of Overland Park, Kan.; four grandchildren, Ben and Nick Caterine and Janie and Ellie Pitner; brother, John R. (Nancy) Lohff of Anchorage, Alaska; and niece, Katherine Lohff. Memorials may be directed in Dee's name to Brucemore, Indian Creek Nature Center or Theatre Cedar Rapids. Condolences may be sent to the Pitner family home.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020