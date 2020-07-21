1/1
Dolores Jarboe
1930 - 2020
DOLORES JARBOE Cedar Rapids Dolores Jarboe, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away at Hiawatha Care Center on July 19, 2020. Dolores was born in Carroll, Iowa, on Nov. 9, 1930, to Samuel and Elizabeth (Neuerberg) Trigg. Survivors include her four children, Richard (Marilene) Julich, Daryl (Leslie) Julich, Rowanne (Rick) Glawe and Jacqueline (Gregg) Carpenter; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Dolores is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Walter Jarboe; and three siblings, Marney, John and Wes. Per Dolores's request, there will be no services. Donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
