DOLORES JOYCE (DART) KINKEAD Cedar Rapids Dolores Joyce (Dart) Kinkead, 81, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Northbrook Manor Nursing Home in Cedar Rapids. Per Dolores' wishes, cremation has taken place and no services will be held. Arrangements by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Dolores was born April 24, 1938, in Traer, Iowa, the daughter of Ellsworth and Ruby (Frier) Dart. She graduated from Olin High School in 1956. On Feb. 12, 1961, Dolores married Laton McGrew, they later divorced. She later met and married Robert Kinkead on July 20, 1972, in Cedar Rapids. He passed in 2009. Dolores enjoyed fishing, gardening and attending family gatherings. Left to cherish her memories are her brother-in-law, Phillip Cummins; nieces, Laura Shook of Iowa, Ladonna Davenport of Florida, Libby Newman of Michigan and Thyra Cox of Iowa; and nephews, Calvin Dart and Daniel Cummins, both of Iowa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Laton McGrew; husband, Robert Kinkead; brother, Phillip Dart; sister, Jerry Ann Cummins; sister-in-law, Jean Lois Dart; a niece and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Manor Care Center for the wonderful care given to Dolores, especially to her special friend, Bob Perry, for his help and care. Please share a memory of Dolores at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 28, 2019