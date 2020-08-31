1/1
Dolores M. Kempf
DOLORES M. KEMPF Iowa City Dolores M. Kempf, 95, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her residence in Pompano Beach, Fla. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Stephen Witt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church. A family burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Regina Foundation or St. Joseph Cemetery. Dolores was born April 21, 1925, in Riverside, Iowa, the daughter of George and Mary (Heitzman) Schnoebelen. She was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in Riverside, where she was raised. Dolores married Wayne Kempf on Nov. 24, 1947. Dolores and Wayne and their sons, Nick and Joe, lived in Parnell and Williamsburg, Iowa, prior to moving to Iowa City in 1965. Dolores was a 55-year member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dolores enjoyed collecting antique glass baskets, which were proudly displayed throughout her home. Dolores also loved to host parties for her friends and neighbors. But the most important part of her life was her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Dolores is survived by her two sons, Nicholas "Nick" (Sue) Kempf of Iowa City and Joseph "Joe" (Renee) Kempf of Pompano Beach, Fla.; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Wayne (Kari) Kempf and Colin and Kaia of Swisher, Iowa; Kathie (Joe) Grider and Cole, Mitchell, and Nathan of Ankeny, Iowa; and Karen (Mike) Hanes and Dean, John and Shay of Iowa City, Iowa; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, Jessica (Ryan) Dugan and Beatrice and Gwendolyn of Reno, Nev.; Katie Hayes (Bruce Walker) and Wyatt of St. Charles, Ill.; Holly Hayes (Tyler Thompson) and Wilder, Legend and Sterling of Burnt Ranch, Calif.; her sisters, Fran Self and Anita Mehaffey; and numerous nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; infant grandson, Richard Kempf; and her siblings, Zelma Burr, Alvin Schnoeblen, Coletta Stachar, Herb Schnoeblen, Dorothy Johnson and Vern Schnoeblen.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
at the Church
SEP
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
