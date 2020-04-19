|
|
DOLORES "LORI" ANN NEBLUNG Cedar Rapids Dolores "Lori" Ann Neblung, 76, of Cedar Rapids died peacefully in her home with her family around her on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born on June 6, 1943, to Frank and Mary Drahozal and was the only daughter, with siblings, Bro. Ronald (deceased), Robert (Norine), John (Sharon) and Don Drahozal. She married Don Neblung on April 11, 1964. They were married 56 years and together had two children. Her spirit is carried on by her husband, Don; her son, Scott Neblung with wife Cherie of Vinton; her daughter, Deanna "Missy" Kilbey with husband Rich of Mililani, Hawaii; and her pride and joy, grandsons Reece, 21, Cade, 16, Marcus, 15, and Miles, 13. Lori worked and played at Westfield Tennis Club for many years before moving on to manage the Mercy Hospital flower department, where she put her loving touch into so many flower arrangements. She eventually retired from Mercy but continued the friendships she made there. Her athletic background drove her to join Granny basketball, where she played several years for her beloved Sizzlers team. She was a lifelong member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority, where she was a member of the council. Both organizations brought her wonderful friends, which we are grateful for. Following in her father's footsteps, Lori became a local, state and national board member for the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association (formerly Catholic Workman). In her leisure time, Lori was known to frequent the beaches of Hawaii with her family, where they would collect shells and sea glass. She enjoyed playing pickleball, going to movies and lunches with friends, and travelling to faraway places with her husband. Because the family wishes everyone to practice social distancing at this time, a private burial will be held with family at St. John's Cemetery. A funeral service and Celebration of Life will be set at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at 3309 Susan Dr. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405, or email to [email protected] Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 19, 2020