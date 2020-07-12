DOLORES "LORI" NEBLUNG Cedar Rapids Dolores "Lori" Neblung, 76, died Thursday, April 16, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Masks must be worn during the service and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be no visitation time prior to the funeral. Survivors include her husband, Don Neblung; children, Scott Neblung and Missy Kilbey; brothers, Robert, John and Don Drahozal; and grandchildren, Reece (21), Cade (17), Marcus (16) and Miles (13). Thank you to all of Lori's friends, sorority sisters, Sizzlers, FCSLA members and family who sent sympathy cards. We appreciated your kindness and loving words about Lori.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store