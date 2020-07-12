1/1
Dolores "Lori" Neblung
DOLORES "LORI" NEBLUNG Cedar Rapids Dolores "Lori" Neblung, 76, died Thursday, April 16, 2020. A memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at St. Ludmila Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Masks must be worn during the service and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There will be no visitation time prior to the funeral. Survivors include her husband, Don Neblung; children, Scott Neblung and Missy Kilbey; brothers, Robert, John and Don Drahozal; and grandchildren, Reece (21), Cade (17), Marcus (16) and Miles (13). Thank you to all of Lori's friends, sorority sisters, Sizzlers, FCSLA members and family who sent sympathy cards. We appreciated your kindness and loving words about Lori.

Published in The Gazette on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Memorial Mass
04:00 PM
St. Ludmila Catholic Church
Papich-Kuba Funeral Home - Cedar Rapids
1228 2nd St SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
(319) 362-9032
