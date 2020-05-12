|
DOLORES SUCHOMEL Mount Vernon Dolores Suchomel, formerly of Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids, died May 2, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Retirement Center in Johnston of COVID-19. She was 93. Dolores Mary Kaalberg was born Jan. 17, 1927, in Muscatine to Frank J. and Mary Catherine Bermel Kaalberg. She grew up on a farm near Nichols and graduated from Nichols High School in 1945. She graduated from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids in 1947. Dolores married Harold Suchomel of Cedar Rapids on Aug. 3, 1949. They soon moved to Mount Vernon, where they raised their six children and lived for the next 63 years. Dolores was a capable and organized household manager, and an after-school child care provider for several families. She also provided telephone answering service in her home for two local businesses. One of those business led her to a full-time, 30-year career with Hertz Farm Management in Mount Vernon. During retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids. Dolores was a member of St. John's Catholic Church and was active on many committees. She also was the church's self-appointed welcoming committee, usually being the first person visitors and new members met. In 1970, Dolores was honored as the University of Iowa's Mother of the Year. Dolores spent her final years in nursing care, due to the ravages of Alzheimer's disease. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Kathleen Pettigrew; an infant brother, Joseph; and her stepmother, Marie Kaalberg. She is survived by her six children, Rita (Dave) Dudley of Garber, Anne (Jim) Miller of Wabasha, Minn., Jane (John) Carlson of Indianola, Joan of Oak Park, Ill., Kurt of Cedar Rapids and Mark (Liz Ziehl) of River Forest, Ill. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; a sister, Sister Ramona Kaalberg of Johnston; and a brother, Gayle (Carol) Kaalberg of West Liberty. A funeral Mass will be held once restrictions on gatherings have been loosened. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic Church, Mount Vernon, or Mount Mercy University, Cedar Rapids, for the Dolores Kaalberg Suchomel Endowed Scholarship. Since we are unable to gather together during this time, please share your support and memories with Dolores' family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2020