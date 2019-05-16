DOMINICK NACE Blairstown Dominick Nace, 49, of Blairstown, formerly of Victor, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at his home. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at St. Bridget Catholic Church in Victor with Father Corey Close presiding. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Victor. A reception will follow at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Smith Funeral Home in Victor and the family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Memorials may be designated to the Dominick Nace Memorial Fund and mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, P.O. Box 485, Victor, IA 52347. Memories and condolences may be shared with his family online at www.smithfh.com. Dominick is survived by his parents, Ron and Karen Nace of Victor; his daughters, Mackenzie (Dylan Weaver) Nace of Elberon, Iowa, and their daughter, Leia, and Elsa Nace of Blairstown; significant other, Nicole Akery of Blairstown; two brothers, Joe (Maureen) Nace of Chicago, Ill., and Timothy (Theresa) Nace of South St. Paul, Minn.; his nieces, Hannah Nace and Adalyn Nace; and his nephew, Benjamin Nace. Published in The Gazette on May 16, 2019