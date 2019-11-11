|
DON GLASS Cedar Rapids Don Glass, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Inurnment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include his wife, Judy; daughter Julie (Paul) Zastrow; son, Allen (Becky) Glass, all of Cedar Rapids; a sister, Charmon (Larry) Meyer of Muscatine; and a brother, Eugene Robert Glass of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by his pride and joy — grandchildren, Will and Mason Zastrow, both students at Iowa State University — and his funny, squirrel-chasing dog, Abby. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established. Please leave a message or tribute to Don's family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019