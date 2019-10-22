Home

Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home
1212 1st Ave
Vinton, IA 52349
319-472-2233
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Don Goodell

Don Goodell Obituary
DON GOODELL Vinton Don Goodell, 76, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, of natural causes at Windsor Manor in Vinton. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Don is survived by his daughters, Renae Goodell of Lake Woods, Wash., and Susan Gay of Whitsett, N.C.; grandchildren, Jackson and Sarah Gay; siblings, Margaret (Jerry) Mann, Cedar Rapids, Jim (Joan) Goodell, Cedar Rapids, and Dave (Janet) Goodell, Weslaco, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dora; and brother, Norm. A memorial fund has been established. Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home is caring for Don and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
