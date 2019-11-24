|
DON HAGEN Oakdale, Minn. Don Hagen, 89, of Oakdale, Minn., formerly of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. A private family service will be held. Donald George Hagen was born Oct. 7, 1930, in rural Anamosa to George F. and Edena (Willms) Hagen. Don graduated from Monticello High School in 1948. He served in the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953. He married Ardis Heiken on May 17, 1953, at Zion Lutheran Church in Wyoming, Iowa. He was employed by Iowa Electric for 37 years. He was active in his church, Scouts, Jaycees and Lions. They made their home in Anamosa until 1986 when they moved to Monticello. Survivors include children, Denise (Steve) Secrist of Sparta, Wis., and Jeff Hagen of Woodbury, Minn.; grandchildren, Brad Secrist of Lakeville, Minn., Derek (Autumn) Hagen of Argusville, N.D., Vanessa (Chris) McClure of Woodbury, Minn., and Kyle (Kayla) Hagen of St. Paul, Minn.; five great-grandchildren; sister, Eunice (Roger) Schladetzky; and brothers, Charles (Judy) Hagen and Keith (Carol) Hagen. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ardis; daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hagen; his parents; sister, Lois; and an infant brother. Memorials may be sent to Camp Courageous. Online condolences may be left for the family at iowacremation.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019