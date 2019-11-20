|
DON N. KLOOS Cedar Rapids Don N. Kloos, 87, of Cedar Rapids, passed away peacefully at his home after a short illness on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The Rev. Phil Thompson will officiate. Entombment with military rites at Mount Calvary Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, where a vigil service will be held at 2 p.m. Don was born June 30, 1932, in Iowa City, to Harry and Essie Kloos. Following high school, he entered the U.S. Air Force, where he served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1956. Don married the love of his life, Pauline DeMeulenaere, on June 1, 1957, at St. Matthew Church in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed a long career as an ironworker and was a proud union member of Local 89 for 37 years. He remained very involved with union activities long after his retirement in 1994. Don was a charter member of St Pius X Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, loved a good meal, and experienced his greatest joy spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was quick with a joke and shared many moments of laughter with family and good friends. We will all miss him tremendously. Don is survived by his loving wife, Pauline; children, Tim (Sue) Kloos of Iowa City, Mike (Kerry) Kloos of Cedar Falls and Kaye Moeller of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Marshal Kloos, Margo (Tyler) Wolgast, Marcus (Sasha) Kloos, Katy (Jake) Farley, Andy Kloos, Holly Kloos, Henry (Heather) Moeller and Oliver Moeller; great-grandchildren, Madeline and Alec; siblings, Art (Karen) Kloos, Wayne Kloos; and sister-in-law, Alberta Kloos. Don was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Bonnie Mitchell, Betty Edmonds, Twyla Kloos, Velma Mohr, Glenn Kloos, Wanda Sargent and infant sister, Alberta. Those who wish to remember Don with a gift may direct them in his name to Mercy Hospice or St. Pius X Church. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019