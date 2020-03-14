|
DON MCCARTHY Monticello Don McCarthy, 54, passed away after 21 months of fighting the toughest battle of his life. Don is now at peace. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he took his last breath on March 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello. Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, where a parish vigil service will be held at 3 p.m. Father Paul Baldwin will officiate at the services. Thoughts, memories and condolences may be left at www.goettschonline.com. Goettsch Funeral Home has taken Don and his family into their care. Those who know Don, and that is most likely all of Monticello, know he loved three things: his family, the fire department and showing people how to do things the right way. In 1989, Don joined the Monticello Fire Department and served in many capacities: EMT, training officer, captain and fire chief. Donald Paul McCarthy Jr. was born July 21, 1965, at John McDonald Hospital in Monticello, Iowa. He was the son of Donald and Sandra (Starks) McCarthy. He graduated from the Monticello Community Schools with the Class of 1983. Don was employed at Julin Printing and Imperial Stone before becoming a production supervisor at Orbis in Monticello. Don loved with his whole being and you never questioned that love. Don married his high school sweetheart, Pam Moats, on Nov. 3, 1984. From there, their family grew and from that love came Don and Pam's greatest accomplishments, Morgan, Tyler, Courtney, and all of their beautiful grandchildren. Don loved being a grandpa to Eli, Lincoln and Noah. He is survived by his wife, Pam; three children, Morgan (Spencer) Owen, Lisbon, Tyler (Ashley) McCarthy, Anamosa, and Courtney (Carter) Balentine, Anamosa; three grandchildren, Eli and Lincoln Owen and Noah McCarthy; his mother, Sandra McCarthy, Monticello; his siblings, Chris (Tully) Reilly, Manchester, and Jason (Debbie) McCarthy, Olathe, Kan.; his in-laws, Marilyn and Ivan Opperman, Steve (Julie) Moats, Curt (Diann) Moats, Leann Moats and Shelly (Dan) Ricklefs; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald; a brother, Ron; and father-in-law, Ken Moats. Don loved any time spent with family and especially making them laugh or smile. He did that until his very last breath. He always said his only wish was to put "smiles on everyone's faces." He got that wish until the very end. Don was active in his children's lives from coaching T-ball and baseball, teaching CCD and working in the booster club. The family would like to thank the love and support of the community of Monticello; the nurses, NP's and Above & Beyond who were all part of his care; and the Monticello Fire Department for all you've done -- you guys are his second family. To ALL of our family and friends, we couldn't have done it without you.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020