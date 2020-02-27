|
DON "CLUTCH" MCCREA Olin Don "Clutch" McCrea, 64, of Olin, Iowa, passed away at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 25, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Home in Olin. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. before the service. Casual and camouflage attire is preferred and hats are welcome. William Donald McCrea was born on Jan. 20, 1956, to Darrell and Janice (McQuillen) McCrea. He was a graduate of Olin High School. On May 17, 1986, he married Denise Moore in Anamosa, Iowa. He worked as a mechanic and for L.L. Pelling for many years. He was a member of Wapsi Bottom Booze Cruisers. He enjoyed floating the Wapsi, hunting, fishing and driving his race car, as well as restoring his 1976 Mustang Cobra II. Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Denise; mother, Janice; son, Kiel; brothers, Dale (Patty) McCrea of Springfield, Ill., David McCrea of Olin, Joe (Tiffiney) Jensen of Olin and Chad Gray of Olin; nephew, Glenn (Leah) McCrea; nieces, Kara McCrea and Holly (Alec) Kreger; special niece, Mallory Moore; six great-nieces and -nephews; and godchildren, Carter and Mason Jensen. He was preceded in death by his father; nephew, Mitchell; brother, Keith; and nieces, Megan and Melissa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to his family in his honor. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dawsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020