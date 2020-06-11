Don Sullivan
DON SULLIVAN Lamont Don Sullivan, 88, of Lamont, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Private family services with military rites will be held at a later date. Don was born Dec. 21, 1931, at home near Brandon, Iowa, the son of Leo and Lelia (Nabholz) Sullivan. He graduated from Winthrop High School, and served as a U.S. Marine in the Korean War. He farmed near Masonville with his wife, Linda, for many years. Survivors include his wife of 57 years; sons, Steve (Laurie) Sullivan, Randy Sullivan, Terry (Kathleen) Sullivan and Gary Sullivan; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; numerous sisters-in-law; and a brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Judy, in infancy; a sister, Maxine Wilson; brothers, Vaughn, Marlin, Shorty, Clarence and Dean; and numerous sister- and brother-in-laws.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 11, 2020.
