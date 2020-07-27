DONA MAY FAULKNER NAAKTGEBOREN Cedar Rapids Dona May Faulkner Naaktgeboren, 96, died Thursday, July 23, 2020. Services: private. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial: Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Survivors include her sons, Rick (Diane) of Stone City, Anamosa, Gene (Nora) of Marquette, Ill., and a daughter, Susan Horner (Rob Wilkening) of Waukee, Iowa; 11 grandchildren, Tina Brooker, Chris Zielke, Jason Naaktgeboren, Wendy Yoder, Erik Naaktgeboren, Dusty Wheeler, Brian Horner, Tyson Horner, Lindsey Horner, Nikki Heruth and Kyle Heruth; 17.5 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eamand; her parents, Charles E. and Margaret (Thompson) Faulkner; a brother, Dean Faulkner; a sister, Nola Svoboda; and her son, Charles Lee Naaktgeboren. Dona was born June 12, 1924, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where she married Eamand C. Naaktgeboren on June 2, 1948. She was employed at Killian's Department store until they closed and then part time at Von Maur for several years. She also did demos in many local stores, retiring at 79. Dona was a member of Olivet Presbyterian Church since 1936. She belonged to Women's Fellowship, Martha Mary Circle, Church Women United, New Encounters, Nit Wit Knitting Club and Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary and REACT. Many will remember her as Blossom the Clown in the Olivet Kitchen Band. Dona loved to grow flowers and shared many of her perennials. She did many table arrangements and worked with artificial flowers. Reading was also a favorite pastime and she loved collecting things all year for the family Christmas grab bags. Please leave a message on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Olivet Neighborhood Mission. She'd prefer you bought yourself a plant for your garden.