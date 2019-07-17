DONABEL WILLIAMS Iowa City Donabel Williams, 96, of Iowa City, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at home in Iowa City surrounded by her family. The family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, conducted by Mr. Al Christopherson. Private family committal service will take place in Hoover Cemetery, Walker, Iowa. Donabel was born June 17, 1923, on a farm near Winthrop, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Pearl (Lewis) Foster. On April 8, 1942, in Lamont, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Don Williams. Donabel retired from the University of Iowa Nursing Service in 1989. She was a member of the Gospel Hall in Marion, Iowa, and volunteered and sang in the choir at the Senior Center in Iowa City and also volunteered at Linn Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids. During her retirement, Donabel worked as a crossing guard for many years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (Dave Sr.) Baculis of Iowa City; granddaughter, Dawne (Randy) Hammes of North Liberty, Iowa; grandson, David Baculis Jr. of Iowa City; great-grandson, Scott (Sandy) Smith of Amana, Iowa; great-granddaughter, Sydnie Smith of Iowa City; two great-great-grandsons, Connor and Ethan Echternacht of Amana; and nieces and nephews. Donabel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Williams; and brothers, C.F. Foster, Claide Foster, Virgil Foster and Robert Foster. Memorials in Donabel's memory may be directed to Iowa City Hospice. Please share a memory of Donabel at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on July 17, 2019